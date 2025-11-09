Gujarat ATS Arrests Three ISIS Terrorists For Plotting Attacks Across India

In a major counter-terror breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three terrorists linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) from Ahmedabad, foiling what officials described as a planned series of coordinated attacks across India.

According to a statement released by the Gujarat ATS, the suspects had been under surveillance for nearly a year and were apprehended while attempting to exchange weapons in the state.

“The terrorists had come to Gujarat to exchange weapons and were reportedly planning attacks at multiple locations across the country. The three arrested suspects belong to two separate modules, and investigations have begun to identify the potential targets and locations where they intended to carry out the attacks,” the ATS said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Authorities confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network and identify possible accomplices.

Previous Counter-Terror Operations In Gujarat

This latest operation follows a series of high-profile arrests earlier this year, when the Gujarat ATS apprehended five members of the terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a woman from Bengaluru accused of running an online radicalisation module under the guidance of Pakistani handlers.

Those arrested were identified as Fardin Sheikh, Saifulla Qureshi, Mohammad Faiq, and Zeeshan Ali, who were detained on 22 July for allegedly promoting AQIS ideology and inciting violence through social media.

During follow-up operations, the ATS recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition from Zeeshan Ali’s residence in Noida, based on disclosures made during interrogation.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Nikhil Brahmbhatt and Police Sub-Inspector A.R. Chaudhary, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Virajeetsinh Parmar.

Terror Propaganda And Radicalisation Network

According to investigators, the AQIS-linked group had been promoting the extremist concept of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, calling for an armed uprising against India’s elected government and inciting violence against non-Muslims.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further deepening the probe, the ATS arrested Shama Parveen, a key operative based in Bengaluru, on 27 July. She is believed to have played a pivotal role in recruiting and radicalising members through encrypted online platforms.

The latest ISIS arrests mark another significant success for Gujarat’s counter-terror apparatus, highlighting the state’s proactive role in dismantling transnational extremist networks operating within India.

(With inputs from IANS)