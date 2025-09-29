Gujarat ‘Baba Vanga’ Weather Prediction Comes True: Rain Disrupts Garba, IMD Issues Major Alert

Ahmedabad: The festive spirit of Navratri in Gujarat faces an unexpected challenge as heavy rainfall sweeps across the state. Saturday night saw significant rain in central and southern Gujarat, leaving garba organisers anxious about the celebrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert in effect until September 30, covering several districts.

Often referred to as Gujarat’s ‘Baba Vanga’ for his accurate weather predictions, Ambalal Patel had long warned that heavy showers would strike during Navratri, potentially disrupting garba events. His foresight has once again proven correct.

The IMD has issued alerts for southern and central Gujarat as well as the Saurashtra region. A red alert covers southern districts including Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Daman, Valsad and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

An orange alert applies to Bhavnagar, Amreli, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Panchmahal, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Diu.

Yellow alerts have been declared for Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Botad districts. The IMD attributes the rainfall to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, moving westward and affecting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The rain coincides with a significant Navratri event planned on Saptami.

Rain during the festival has raised logistical challenges for organisers and performers. Despite the wet conditions, preparations continue with the hope that garba events can proceed safely while adhering to the celebration schedule.

The forecast has prompted increased monitoring of venues and contingency plans to ensure that festival spirit endures despite the heavy showers.

Gujarat’s Navratri now faces a blend of devotion, festivity and the unpredictability of nature, validating Baba Vanga’s prediction once again and keeping both devotees and authorities on alert.