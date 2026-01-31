Gujarat rabies horror: Banaskantha man hospitalised after 'barking' and attacking family | SHOCKING VIDEO

A 30-year-old man from Nalasar village in Banaskantha is fighting for his life at the Palanpur Civil Trauma Centre. He is suffering from a suspected rabies infection, which has left the local community in panic. The patient, a father of three who works as a labourer, was bitten by a rabid dog about three months ago. He did not receive the important post-exposure vaccination at that time.

Violent outbreak causes local panic

The situation escalated this week when the man showed severe neurological symptoms linked to the "furious" form of rabies. Terrified villagers reported that the man started barking, ran on all fours, and acted with extreme aggression.

Local reports say that the man attacked his wife during a violent episode at their home. Family members had to restrain him with ropes before taking him to the hospital in Palanpur around 3:00 AM on January 30, 2026.

Forest department called for hospital restraint

The chaos continued at the medical facility. Hospital staff said the patient broke free from his restraints, bit a metal bed frame, and shouted at other patients.

Due to his extreme aggression, the Palanpur Civil Hospital authorities notified the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and the Forest Department. Experts from the Forest Department used specialised nets to safely restrain the man so medical staff could provide sedatives and IV fluids.

"He was brought in a highly aggressive state. We had to involve multiple agencies, including the Forest Department, to ensure the safety of our staff and other patients," said Dr. Sunil Joshi of Palanpur Civil Hospital. "Blood tests and treatment are ongoing, but the situation remains critical."

Medical warning: The fatal window

Medical experts stress that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, such as hydrophobia (fear of water), aerophobia (fear of drafts), and extreme irritability.

Incubation Period: Rabies can stay dormant for weeks or even months. In this case, symptoms appeared 90 days after the initial bite.

Transmission: The virus infects the central nervous system through saliva from a bite or scratch.

Prevention: Doctors urge the public to seek immediate medical help for any animal bite. The standard PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) regimen requires shots on days 0, 3, 7, and 14/28.

As of Sunday, the patient is still in isolation under heavy sedation. Health officials are using this tragic case to raise awareness about the urgent need for immediate vaccination after stray dog encounters.

