Gujarat Bridge Collapse: CM Bhupendra Patel Suspends 4 Officials; Orders Statewide Inspection Of Bridges

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level investigation into the recent bridge collapse on the Mujpur-Gambhira stretch, which connects Vadodara and Anand districts. The Chief Minister has assigned a team of technical experts to carry out a comprehensive probe, focusing on the repair history, inspection protocols, and quality control measures previously undertaken on the bridge.

Following a preliminary assessment by the expert team, four government officials have been suspended with immediate effect. The officials named are NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer).

According to a statement issued by the Department of Information, Government of Gujarat, the Chief Minister has emphasized accountability and preventive measures. “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had given directions for a detailed and in-depth high-level inquiry into the accident on the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand. The Chief Minister entrusted a team of experts with the responsibility to prepare a report on issues such as repairs, inspections, and quality checks done so far on the accident-affected Mujpur-Gambhira bridge. After the team of experts visited the accident site, based on preliminary investigation into the causes of the accident, the officers responsible for the accident, namely NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer) and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer) have been suspended with immediate effect. Apart from this, keeping in mind the safety of the bridges, the Chief Minister has also given instructions to conduct immediate and thorough inspections of other bridges in the state in the public interest.”

The state government has also initiated a statewide bridge inspection drive, directing authorities to immediately assess the condition of other critical infrastructure to ensure public safety.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident should be thoroughly investigated, even as rescue operations continue for the second day.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the search and rescue operations."It is extremely unfortunate... Such incidents should be thoroughly investigated," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance, alleging that recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence."His remarks came after a large portion of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 15 on Thursday, with the recovery of three more bodies, according to officials. Rescue operations remain underway as four people are still missing. The incident occurred when a section of the bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed and plunged into the Mahisagar River below.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters, "The death toll stands at 15 now with recovery of 3 more bodies today. Four people remain missing. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting search and rescue operations even till 4 km downstream."He added that two vehicles are stuck in the sludge at the incident site. We are seeking details from the public on those vehicles."It is raining and the water level in the river has risen," the official said.

When asked about a truck seen hanging from the broken bridge, the official said, "It is an empty tanker. If we move it, it could fall. Efforts to stabilise it are underway as rescue operations are going on directly below."On Wednesday, Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed, sending two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw into the river. Two vehicles remained stranded on the damaged section of the bridge.

(With inputs from ANI)