Gujarat Bridge Collapse: How Authorities Kept Ignoring Red Flags Leading To Loss Of Lives

The collapse of a 40-year-old bridge in Gujarat has claimed nine lives. While the political leaders are busy condoling the loss of lives and announcing compensation, the bridge was a 'disaster-in-waiting'. However, reports suggest that this tragedy was invited by authorities as they kept ignoring the red flags. Several citizens and local news channels have highlighted the dilapidated condition of the bridge, but officials paid no heed to it.

A local Gujarati outlet had already reported in Apr 2025 about the poor condition of the Gambhira bridge that collapsed today, killing 10. It should have been shut to traffic back then for proper inspection and either repaired or decommissioned.



Several other people too have… pic.twitter.com/skNYjUDM74 July 9, 2025

This is yet another tragedy in Gujarat after the devastating Morbi bridge collapse.

?75,689 crore allocated to Gujarat for overall infrastructure in 2024



?550 Crore Specifically to Bridge maintenance after Morbi incident



Warning was given by People about poor condition of Gambhira bridge



No action was taken



Who will get arrested now? pic.twitter.com/8bQH6DWlUj — ??Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) July 9, 2025

While the Gujarat government has kept aside Rs 500 crore for bridge maintenance and repairs, the officials appear to have been waiting for yet another tragedy to wake them up. Across the world, critical infrastructures like bridges and flyovers are subjected to regular checks and timely maintenance. But in Gujarat, Babus have left everything to fate.

The Gambhira Bridge, in use since 1985, had long been in a deteriorating condition and posed a serious risk. Acting on the recommendation of local BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala, the state government had sanctioned the construction of a new bridge. A survey was carried out, and preparations for the new structure were underway. Meanwhile, the existing bridge underwent repairs and continued to remain open for public use. However, local residents reported that it would shake alarmingly whenever vehicles passed over it.

There have been multiple social media posts about the dilapidated condition of the Gambhira bridge over the Mahisagar River, connecting Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat. However, all these requests seeking an inspection and maintenance were ignored. Now, the question is - Who is responsible for this 'man-made' tragedy?

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that an inquiry has been ordered in the case. "Orders have been issued to the Roads and Buildings Department for an immediate investigation into the incident. A team comprising the Chief Engineer (Design), the Chief Engineer (South Gujarat), and two private engineers who are experts in bridge construction has been instructed to reach the site immediately, conduct a preliminary inquiry into the cause of the collapse and other technical aspects, and submit a report," he said. But isn't it too late?

Leader of Congress Legislative Party - Gujarat, Amit Chavda, said that there has been a demand for a new bridge on the river to replace the old one, but the government ignored it.

"Thousands of young people commute daily across this bridge for employment, and traffic from all over Saurashtra passes through here. We have been consistently raising the demand that the condition of this bridge is not good and that it needs to be repaired. Given the age of the bridge, it was repeatedly stated that its time limit was about to expire. In such a case, a new bridge should have been constructed, but the government did not listen to anyone. Today's accident is the result of the Gujarat government's negligence, and the BJP government is responsible for the lives lost. We demand an investigation into this matter. The Gujarat government should conduct an audit of all the bridges in the state and make their fitness certificates public," said Chavda.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that nine people have died and nine others have been rescued following the collapse of a slab on the Gambhira bridge in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district. He said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. PM Modi paid condolences to the families of the deceased.