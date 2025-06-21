Advertisement
NewsIndia
GUJARAT BY-ELECTIONS

Gujarat By-Election: EC Orders Re-Polling In Visavadar After AAP Alleges Booth Capturing

The Election Commission has ordered re-polling at two booths in Visavadar, Gujarat, on June 21, after AAP's complaint of booth capturing and voting irregularities in the by-election. Enhanced security is planned to ensure fair voting, with results due on June 23.

|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 07:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Gujarat By-Election: EC Orders Re-Polling In Visavadar After AAP Alleges Booth Capturing Gujarat: EC orders re-polling at two booths in Visavadar following AAP's booth capturing complaint (IANS)

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered re-polling at two booths in the Visavadar Assembly constituency of Gujarat following allegations of booth capturing during the by-elections held on Thursday. 

The decision comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a formal complaint citing irregularities and bogus voting.

Re-polling will be held on Saturday (June 21) from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at booth number 111 in Nava Vaghania village and booth number 86 in Malida village. Both booths fall under the Visavadar constituency in Junagadh district. According to officials, the complaints made by AAP were taken seriously and led to a swift investigation.

After verification of ground reports and supporting video evidence, the Election Commission concluded that the integrity of the voting process at these locations had been compromised. The by-elections for the Visavadar and Kadi Assembly seats were conducted amid tight scrutiny on Thursday.

However, political tension escalated in Visavadar after AAP candidate Gopal Italia accused rival parties of using liquor and money to influence voters. Italia had previously led a sting operation and a public raid related to alleged electoral malpractice.

In light of these developments, the EC has assured enhanced security arrangements for the re-polling process. Police and paramilitary forces are expected to be deployed to ensure a free and fair voting.

The results of the Visavadar and Kadi by-elections will be announced on June 23, as scheduled. The outcome is expected to be closely watched, especially with the opposition raising concerns about electoral conduct in rural booths.

The Visavadar Assembly seat holds considerable political significance in Gujarat due to its historical association with influential leaders and its role as a barometer of rural and agrarian sentiment in the Saurashtra region. It was once represented by Keshubhai Patel, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, adding to its legacy value.

The constituency, primarily rural, reflects the concerns of farmers and Patidar voters -- two key blocs that often influence state-level politics.

