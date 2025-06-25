Gujarat Bypoll: How AAP Defeats BJP Again On This Important Seat

Ahmedabad: The results of recent bypolls in Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala brought varied outcomes, but it was the contest at Visavadar in Gujarat that sparked the most conversation. Once considered the stronghold of former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, the seat once again slipped from the BJP's grasp. Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Italia secured it this time.

A former police constable and government clerk, Italia was not always known in the region. He belongs to Botad district, but his journey into Visavadar politics has been anything but ordinary. With little political capital but plenty of grit, he moved into the constituency, rented a house and began walking from village to village, often with only a few loyal workers beside him.

He did not come with grand promises. Instead, he carried a diary, quietly listening to farmers, shopkeepers and young voters – jotting down their concerns. People started seeing him as someone who actually listens.

The AAP leader beat BJP’s Kirit Patel by more than 17,000 votes, ensuring that the party held onto a seat it had unexpectedly won in 2022. That win, however, had turned sour when the previous AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani defected to the BJP. The resulting by-election was a test of credibility for public trust in AAP’s candidates.

And Italia was not spared from skepticism either. Voters were cautious, having seen their last two elected representatives switch sides. That is when the AAP leaned on symbolism. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal personally campaigned in Visavadar and declared, “If Gopal Italia ever changes sides, I will quit politics.”

The party even invoked the memory of Keshubhai Patel, highlighting local pride and evoking the idea of clean leadership.

Meanwhile, Italia aligned himself with pressing regional concerns, particularly the opposition to the proposed eco-sensitive zone near Gir forest, a move that helped galvanise support.

He started early and stayed focused. He knew he was an outsider here, but he never acted like one.

This was Italia’s second shot at electoral politics. In 2022, he contested from Surat’s Katargam but lost to BJP’s Vinod Moradiya by over 64,000 votes. The defeat did not seem to rattle him. Instead, he changed strategy, switched constituencies and spent months building rapport in Visavadar.

The AAP also faced a tough challenge in Gujarat’s Kadi seat, where the BJP’s Rajendra Chavda defeated the Congress candidate by over 39,000 votes. AAP’s candidate there barely made a dent.

But in Visavadar, it was a different story. Italia’s campaign was simple, steady, sincere and surprisingly old-school. In an age of big data and social media blitzes, he relied on face-to-face conversations and patient listening.

After his win, there were no victory parades or loud declarations. Italia stayed grounded, telling reporters he was “thankful for the people’s trust”.

In a region scarred by political turncoats, his commitment to staying put and listening first seem to have struck the right chord.