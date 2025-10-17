Gujarat Cabinet Rejig 2025: Full List Of 26 New Ministers Announced; Rivaba Jadeja Among Key Names

The BJP-led Gujarat government on Friday released a list containing the names of the new 26-member cabinet, which includes cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja. This reshuffle comes a day after all ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, tendered their resignations.

Among those inducted into the new cabinet are Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya said, "The resignation I rendered yesterday was not accepted... I will accept any responsibility given to me... Every decision of the party high command is acceptable to me..."

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a courtesy meeting with the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat earlier today. During this, the Chief Minister apprised about the current status of the Gujarat Cabinet and sought permission to organize the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet members, the Governor says.