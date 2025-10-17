Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973095https://zeenews.india.com/india/gujarat-cabinet-rejig-2025-full-list-of-26-new-ministers-announced-rivaba-jadeja-among-key-names-2973095.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT CABINET 2025

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig 2025: Full List Of 26 New Ministers Announced; Rivaba Jadeja Among Key Names

The BJP-led Gujarat government on Friday released a list containing the names of the new 26-member cabinet, which includes cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja. This reshuffle comes a day after all ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, tendered their resignations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig 2025: Full List Of 26 New Ministers Announced; Rivaba Jadeja Among Key NamesPhoto Credit: IANS

The BJP-led Gujarat government on Friday released a list containing the names of the new 26-member cabinet, which includes cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja. This reshuffle comes a day after all ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, tendered their resignations.

Among those inducted into the new cabinet are Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya said, "The resignation I rendered yesterday was not accepted... I will accept any responsibility given to me... Every decision of the party high command is acceptable to me..."

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a courtesy meeting with the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat earlier today. During this, the Chief Minister apprised about the current status of the Gujarat Cabinet and sought permission to organize the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet members, the Governor says.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh