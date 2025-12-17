Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997053https://zeenews.india.com/india/gujarat-car-crash-three-killed-one-injured-as-car-bumps-into-a-tree-2997053.html
NewsIndiaGujarat Car Crash: Three Killed, One Injured As Car Bumps Into A Tree
CAR ACCIDENT

Gujarat Car Crash: Three Killed, One Injured As Car Bumps Into A Tree

In a tragic incident, three people were killed and two people were injured after a car reportedly lost it's control and bumped into a tree  in Amreli, Gujarat. 

|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat Car Crash: Three Killed, One Injured As Car Bumps Into A TreeImage Credit: ( ANI )

Gujarat: Three people died, and one was injured after a car reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree in Amreli, Gujarat, early Tuesday morning, police officials said.

The incident was reported to the fire department around 3 am, and the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

According to Amreli Fire Incharge Officer SP Sartheja, a 112 emergency call reported the accident near Bagasara, about 8 km away. Several people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The emergency call on 112 came at 3 am and said that several people were stuck in a vehicle near Bagasara. Our team took immediate notice of the information and reached the place. We used our equipment to douse the fire and rescued four people quickly," he said.

ALSO READ: UP Man Taken Into Custody For Killing Wife, Two Daughters For Not Wearing Burqa

He added that the fire and emergency department responded immediately. Upon arrival, they skilfully extinguished the fire caused by the collision and rescued four people. Only one survived and was sent for emergency care, while the other three were sent for post-mortem.

"The emergency team rescued four people. One survivor has been sent to the civil hospital, while the bodies of the other three have been handed over to the police for post-mortem," SP Sartheja added.

Visuals of the accident show the car sustained major damage, indicating the impact may have trapped the victims inside.

This comes days after a deadly collision on the Yamuna Expressway, where multiple buses and cars crashed, leaving 13 dead. The bereaved families were granted ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also expressed their condolences. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Pushes Venezuela To Edge: US Strikes Three Boats At Sea - What's His Aim
electronics
Best Solo Microwave Ovens for Quick, Easy, and Healthy Home Cooking
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces for Women That Add Meaning to Everyday Style
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Fallout: US F-16 Repair Package Reveals Pakistan’s Real Dama
PM Modi Ethiopia visit
Ethiopian PM Drives PM Modi To Science Museum In Unique Diplomatic Gesture
Women's fashion
Bodycon Dresses That Redefine Confidence and Everyday Glamour
gold plated earrings
Gold-Plated Earrings to Elevate Your Festive and Everyday Style
Maharashtra
NCP Favours Contesting BMC Polls As Mahayuti Partner; Claims 50 Seats
Pakistan
How Fear Reshaped Pakistan’s Peoples Party — & Hollowed Out The Bhutto Legacy
SC ruling
‘Ceased To Exist In Reality’: SC Dissolves 25-Year-Old Marriage