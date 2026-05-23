Uninvited guest: Wild monkey crashes census training session in Gujarat's Dang district; viral video wins the internet

Viral video: A regular administrative training course turned out to be incredibly hilarious in the jungle district of Dang in Gujarat. As part of the mandatory three-day course on conducting the national census, a wild monkey entered the auditorium and became the center of attention. The funny situation, which ended up with no injury or panic, was recorded on video by teachers and is currently spreading on social networks like wildfire.

Monkey casually joins Gujarat’s 2026 Census training workshop, sits among women attendees in the auditorium. Everyone continues like it’s normal. pic.twitter.com/i4zeh4xWr2 May 22, 2026

Five-minute jungle invasion in Waghai Agricultural University classroom

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This funny incident occurred on May 21, 2026. At Waghai Agricultural University, one of the teachers of Waghai Secondary School witnessed everything with his own eyes and immediately shared the video recording on Facebook before it spread across other social platforms.

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Waghai classroom insurgency report



Insurgent Type -----> 1 Wild Monkey

Location -----> Waghai Agricultural University Classroom

Date ------> May 21, 2026

Reason -------> None Known

Length of Raid --------> ~5 mins.

Outcome --------> Peaceful retreat into the woods

In the above viral clip, one can notice several teachers who are silently observing and taking notes during the lecture while the nonchalant primate makes an entry through the main gate. Even though only some of the teachers present close to the gate could be seen reacting to the monkey in fear and awe for just a couple of seconds, laughter soon followed as the animal's unusually calm nature became obvious.

Primate takes lecture class then disappears into the wild

Unlike the usual aggressive attitude and search for food, the primate appeared totally composed and confident. For about five minutes, the animal walked around inside the training hall, jumping across different rows of tables while periodically pausing next to the teachers as if assessing how they conduct the census duty.

"Neither did the animal attempt to scratch or harm anyone, nor did any of the educators try to scare it away or provoke it," claimed Gaurang Patel in this regard. After finishing its own kind of inspection of the hall, the primate calmly made its way out through a side exit and went away into the adjoining forests.

Social media goes wild with census duty memes

Since this particular case did not involve any usual features of a macaque attack, such as violence and vandalism, social media has responded to the video with an overwhelming number of hilarious memes.

Users on various platforms flooded the comment boxes with amusing theories, suggesting that the macaque was just coming to do its census duty. Local users highlighted the fact that coexistence with animals is very common in areas with thick forests, such as the tribal areas of Dang.

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