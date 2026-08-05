/Chandipura virus in Gujarat: 22 children die; 35 cases confirmed

Gujarat has recorded 22 deaths among children due to the Chandipura virus while confirming 35 positive cases out of 184 suspected infections reported so far, as the state health department continues surveillance and treatment efforts across multiple districts.
Providing an update on the outbreak, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said not all suspected cases reported in the state had been confirmed as Chandipura virus.
"So far, a total of 184 suspected cases have been reported in the state, of which 35 have tested positive for Chandipura virus. The test results of 11 samples are still awaited," he said.
The minister said 22 children had died due to the virus among the suspected cases reported to date.
#WATCH | Gandhinagar | On the cases of Chandipura virus, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya says, "In Gujarat, we conducted blood tests on 184 patients, including suspected cases. Of these, 35 tested positive for Chandipura virus. Currently, 7 patients are being treated in… pic.twitter.com/rr1XzteUc4— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Seven patients who have tested positive are currently undergoing treatment at civil hospitals across the state, while six patients have recovered and been discharged.
According to the minister, children admitted to civil hospitals in Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, Patan, Rajkot and Bhavnagar are receiving specialised treatment, with doctors maintaining continuous monitoring of their condition.
"The infections had not been confined to a single village or locality but had emerged from different parts of Gujarat, prompting health department teams to remain active on the ground," he noted.
As part of preventive measures, the department has advised residents to seal cracks in mud houses and walls, while intensive insecticide spraying is being carried out in livestock-rearing areas.
All government and private paediatric hospitals have also been instructed to immediately admit patients showing symptoms of the virus to intensive care units equipped with oxygen and ventilator support so that treatment can begin without delay and serious complications, including multiple organ failure, can be prevented.
"There is currently no specific vaccine or medicine available against the Chandipura virus," the minister said, adding that a dedicated team of doctors and researchers was conducting scientific research to develop an effective vaccine and treatment.
Appealing to the public to remain vigilant, Pansheriya urged citizens to avoid rumours and cooperate with health department teams.
He advised parents to repair cracks in mud houses and seek immediate medical care at the nearest government district hospital if children develop fever, vomiting, convulsions or any other serious symptoms.
"The health department has been operating in full preparedness since Chandipura virus symptoms were detected among children below the age of 15," officials said.
Under the supervision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, officials said the situation continues to be closely monitored across Gujarat, and necessary precautionary measures are being implemented.
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