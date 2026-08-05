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  • /Chandipura virus in Gujarat: 22 children die; 35 cases confirmed

Chandipura virus in Gujarat: 22 children die; 35 cases confirmed

Gujarat has recorded 22 child deaths and 35 confirmed cases of the Chandipura virus. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Chandipura virus in Gujarat: 22 children die; 35 cases confirmed
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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