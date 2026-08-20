/Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes train from Washington DC to New York on his US visit for 11th VGGS Roadshow

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel travelled by train from Washington DC to New York on Wednesday, August 19, during his visit to the United States for the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) roadshow.
The train departed Washington DC at 6:13 pm and reached New York at 9:10 pm.
Patel is visiting the US and Canada from August 16 to 26 with a high-level delegation as part of Gujarat’s investment outreach ahead of the 11th VGGS, scheduled to be held in January 2027.
The visit marks the beginning of the international roadshow campaign for VGGS 2027. During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet investors, industry leaders and global companies to showcase Gujarat’s investment opportunities and invite them to participate in the upcoming summit.
On his visit Bhupendra Patel and an American multinational omnichannel retail corporation's executive vice-president also discussed a road map to expand global market opportunities for the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and small artisans, with a proposal to outline the plan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.
The discussion took place during Chief Minister Patel’s one-to-one meeting with Dan Bryant, Walmart’s executive vice-president for Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, as part of his week-long visit to the US and Canada.
The visit is aimed at engaging global investors and businesses ahead of the 2027 summit.
With Gujarat having a large MSME base, the two sides discussed ways to make these enterprises more export-oriented by improving product quality and helping them access international markets.
Patel also proposed joint workshops involving the multinational retail corporation and relevant state government departments to identify the sectoral potential of MSMEs and determine areas where they could be better positioned for global trade.
Bryant told Patel that more than 1.15 lakh MSMEs have been trained since 2019 under the corporation's Vriddhi programme. The company has set a target of training 1.70 lakh MSMEs by 2028.
The meeting also focussed on developing potential opportunities for Gujarat’s MSMEs and small artisans over the next three to four months.
The discussions centred on collaboration between the corporation and the state government to identify suitable global opportunities and establish a practical road map for taking Gujarat-based enterprises and artisans to international markets.
Patel, Bryant and members of the Gujarat delegation discussed the possibility of announcing a clear road map for the collaboration at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.
The summit, scheduled for 2027, is the state’s flagship global investment event and is being used by the government to deepen engagement with international businesses and investors.
Patel arrived in Washington, D.C., after completing the San Francisco leg of his visit.
His engagements in the US have included meetings with technology and business leaders as Gujarat seeks to strengthen international partnerships and attract investment ahead of the summit.
Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) T. Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries Department) Mamta Verma and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjeev Kumar, were also present at the meeting.
(with agencies input)
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