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Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes train from Washington DC to New York on his US visit for 11th VGGS Roadshow

Gujarat Chief Minsiter's visit is aimed at engaging global investors and businesses ahead of the 2027 summit.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes train from Washington DC to New York on his US visit for 11th VGGS Roadshow
Image Credit: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is on US visit as part of part of state's investment outreach ahead of the 11th VGGS.

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Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes train from Washington DC to New York on his US visit for 11th VGGS Roadshow
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