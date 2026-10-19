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Gujarat CM orders criminal action against contractor over poor bridge construction quality

The Gujarat government has filed an FIR against Royal Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd. over serious structural defects in the Karjan River bridge in Narmada district, while ordering departmental action against officials found responsible for negligence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Gujarat CM orders criminal action against contractor over poor bridge construction quality
Image Credit: ANI

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Gujarat CM orders criminal action against contractor over poor bridge construction quality
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