/Gujarat CM orders criminal action against contractor over poor bridge construction quality

The Gujarat government has initiated legal action against a contractor over serious construction defects found in the bridge over the Karjan River on the Rajpipla–Ramgadh (Navagam) road in Narmada district.
Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Roads and Buildings Department has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against M/s Royal Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Surat, the company responsible for constructing the bridge. The FIR has been registered at Rajpipla Police Station.
The bridge is a key link for connectivity in and around Rajpipla and Ramgadh. However, serious structural defects discovered during inspections raised concerns about its safety, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic.
Inspection Reveals Serious Structural Defects
The Roads and Buildings Department awarded the bridge construction contract to M/s Royal Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd. during 2018–19 at a tender cost of ₹10.71 crore. Construction began on September 15, 2018, and was completed on August 14, 2020.
During an inspection, officials detected settlement in one of the bridge's foundations. The department subsequently directed its Quality Control Division to conduct a comprehensive inspection and assess the condition of the entire structure.
The assessment revealed further defects in other parts of the bridge. After the structure was found unsuitable and unsafe for vehicular movement, authorities were compelled to suspend traffic on the bridge.
CM Directs Legal Proceedings and Departmental Action
Taking serious note of the construction deficiencies, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the department to initiate criminal proceedings against the contractor and its representatives under the applicable legal provisions.
Patel also ordered strict departmental action against officials and employees found responsible for the poor quality of construction and negligence in performing their duties. The proceedings will be initiated under the Gujarat State Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971.
Government Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Approach to Poor Construction
The action reinforces the Gujarat government's position that the quality and safety of public infrastructure projects cannot be compromised.
Chief Minister Patel has repeatedly maintained that serious construction defects and negligence will invite strict action in accordance with the law and applicable rules.
The FIR against the contractor and the proposed departmental proceedings against responsible officials underline the government's emphasis on accountability and construction quality. The action also reflects the work ethic associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principle of “Je kevu te Karvu”, which the Chief Minister has sought to uphold through decisive action.
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