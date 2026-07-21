/Gujarat sets new benchmark in clean energy transition; cuts 49.79 million tonnes of carbon emissions in single year

In a major step toward India's Net Zero vision, Gujarat has recorded its highest-ever single-year reduction in carbon emissions, preventing 49.79 million tonnes (mtCO₂e) from entering the atmosphere during the 2025-26 financial year.
The milestone, announced by the state administration on Tuesday, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of balancing rapid economic development with environmental conservation, executed under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The record reduction in greenhouse gases was powered by the rapid expansion of solar, wind, and hybrid energy installations across the state. In FY 2025-26, Gujarat generated a record 67,655 million units of electricity strictly from renewable energy sources.
Over the past five years, Gujarat's cumulative green initiatives have prevented a total of 179 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Against the state's baseline annual generation of approximately 442 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, this five-year offset represents nearly 40% of an entire year's emissions footprint, substantially reducing the state's reliance on thermal coal power.
State officials emphasized that reducing atmospheric carbon yields direct benefits for public health, air quality, and climate stability by mitigating extreme heatwaves and erratic rainfall patterns.
Gujarat's rapid green transition has been enabled by key policy frameworks, including:
These frameworks are being executed through coordinated operations led by the Energy Department, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), and the Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL).
Positioning itself as a core engine for India's broader commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070 under the Paris Agreement, the Gujarat government has established an ambitious roadmap to reach 100 GW of total renewable energy capacity by 2030.
By continually setting new benchmarks for utility-scale green power adoption, Gujarat continues to establish itself as a national template for sustainable industrial growth and clean energy infrastructure.
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