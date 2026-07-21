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Gujarat sets new benchmark in clean energy transition; cuts 49.79 million tonnes of carbon emissions in single year

Gujarat achieved a record 49.79 million-tonne carbon emission reduction in FY 2025-26, driving India's Net Zero vision with 67,655 MU of green power generated.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Gujarat sets new benchmark in clean energy transition; cuts 49.79 million tonnes of carbon emissions in single year
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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