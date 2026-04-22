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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Gujarat earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Navsari; epicenter near Vansda
EARTHQUAKE IN GUJARAT

BREAKING | Gujarat earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Navsari; epicenter near Vansda

A mild 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the Navsari district of South Gujarat early this morning. With the epicenter located 22 km from Vansda, authorities confirm no damage or casualties. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Gujarat earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Navsari; epicenter near VansdaREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Gujarat earthquake: A light earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck the South Gujarat region early this morning. While the tremors caused a brief moment of anxiety among local residents, authorities have confirmed that there was no loss of life or significant damage to property.

 

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