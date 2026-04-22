NewsIndiaBREAKING | Gujarat earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Navsari; epicenter near Vansda
BREAKING | Gujarat earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Navsari; epicenter near Vansda
A mild 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the Navsari district of South Gujarat early this morning. With the epicenter located 22 km from Vansda, authorities confirm no damage or casualties.
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Gujarat earthquake: A light earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck the South Gujarat region early this morning. While the tremors caused a brief moment of anxiety among local residents, authorities have confirmed that there was no loss of life or significant damage to property.
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