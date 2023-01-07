topStoriesenglish
Gujarat: Fire breaks out in building near Girdharnagar Circle in ​​Ahmedabad

The fire broke out in a building near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of ​​Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:  A fire broke out in a building in ​​Ahmedabad's Shahibaug area on Saturday (January 7). As per ANI report, The fire erupted on the seventh floor of a building near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of ​​Ahmedabad.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway

(Further details awaited.)

