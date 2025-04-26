Gujarat: First 100m Span Of 2 X 100m Long Steel Bridge Launched Over NH-48 For Bullet Train Project

In a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the first 100-metre span of a 2 X 100 metre long steel bridge was successfully launched over the bustling NH-48 near Nadiad, Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced on Friday.

"This 'Make in India' steel bridge comprising two 100 m long steel spans is planned for crossing NH-48 for the Bullet Train corridor, out of which one has been successfully launched," as per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited release.

NH-48 is one of the busiest highways, with six lanes (three lanes on each side). The first span of the bridge was launched on the highway across the three lanes by sliding the span for about 200 m from one end. The launch was carried out according to a schedule to ensure a smooth traffic flow on the busy highway, minimising disruption to road users.

"The 100 m span of this steel bridge, measuring approximately 14.6 meters in height and 14.3 meters in width, weighs around 1414 metric tons. Fabricated at the workshop in Salasar, near Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, the steel bridges are designed for a 100-year lifespan," the release read.

The bridge is constructed with approximately 57,200 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, C5 system painting, and elastomeric bearings. It was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of 14.9 meters above the ground and was moved using an automatic mechanism with two semi-automatic jacks, each capable of lifting 250 tons, with mac-alloy bars.

"There are 28 steel bridges planned for the entire corridor. Out of which, 11 steel bridges are in Maharashtra and 17 are in Gujarat. Seven steel bridges have been successfully launched in Gujarat over Railways/DFCC tracks, Highways & Bhilosa Industry," the release read.