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Gujarat Government announces major increase in compensation for farmers affected by power transmission projects

The Gujarat Government has approved a revised compensation policy for farmers affected by power transmission projects, linking payouts to twice the prevailing market value of land instead of the jantri rate. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Gujarat Government announces major increase in compensation for farmers affected by power transmission projects
Image Credit: ANI

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