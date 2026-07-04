/Gujarat Government announces major increase in compensation for farmers affected by power transmission projects

In a major farmer-centric decision, the Gujarat Government has significantly enhanced the compensation payable to farmers whose land is used for electricity transmission lines and power towers. The revised policy replaces the earlier jantri-based compensation with payments calculated at twice the prevailing market value of the land, ensuring fair and market-linked compensation for affected farmers.
The decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi following extensive consultations with farmers. Agriculture Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, Energy Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Energy Shri Kaushikbhai Vekariya held discussions with farmers and farmer organisations before finalising the revised compensation framework, keeping farmers' economic interests at the forefront.
Until now, compensation for electricity poles and transmission lines passing through agricultural land was paid at 200 per cent of the jantri value. Responding to long-standing representations from farmer organisations, the State Government has decided that compensation will now be calculated at twice the prevailing market value of the land instead of the jantri rate.
The government has also increased compensation for land occupied by power transmission towers. Earlier, compensation was calculated only on the actual base area of the tower. Under the revised policy, the tower base area will include an additional one metre on all four sides, thereby increasing the compensable area and providing higher compensation to landowners. For example, for a 765 kV transmission line, the compensable area has been increased from 625 square metres to 729 square metres.
In another major relief for farmers, the government has abolished the earlier staggered payment system under which compensation was paid in three instalments—40 per cent during foundation work, 40 per cent during tower erection and the remaining 20 per cent after stringing of transmission lines. Under the new policy, 100 per cent of the compensation will be paid upfront before the commencement of work.
To ensure transparent and fair determination of land values, the State Government will constitute a Market Rate Committee (MRC) to assess the prevailing market value of land. The committee will include the District Collector, representatives of affected landowners, an authorised market valuer nominated by farmers, and representatives of the transmission service provider. The inclusion of farmer representatives is intended to ensure transparency and protect farmers' interests during the valuation process.
For compensation under the Right of Way (RoW) corridor of transmission lines, payments will be linked to the market value determined by the MRC. Farmers in rural areas will receive compensation equivalent to 30 per cent of the market value, those in municipal areas 45 per cent, and those in municipal corporation areas 60 per cent of the assessed market value.
The government has also extended the benefits of the revised policy to farmers whose compensation was determined under the earlier rates but whose transmission line projects are still under execution. Such farmers will also be eligible to receive the benefits of the new compensation policy.
The Gujarat Government said the revised compensation framework reflects its commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests by ensuring fair, transparent and market-linked compensation for land used in critical power transmission infrastructure projects.
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