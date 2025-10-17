Gujarat Government Rejigs Cabinet, Inducts 25 Ministers: Who Gets What Portfolio | Check Full List

Gujarat New Cabinet: As the Gujarat cabinet went under a reshuffle, Majura MLA Harsh Sanghavi was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, and 25 ministers took oath as part of the Bhupendra Patel-led government on Friday at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to the 25 cabinet inductees.

The cabinet strength stands at 26, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The move to bring in new faces to the cabinet comes just three years into the government's formation, and two years ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections.

Gujarat Cabinet Portfolio Allocation

As the new cabinet of Gujarat took oath on Friday, here is a list of who gets what:

1- CM Bhupendra Patel keeps General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, and other departments.

2- Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi gets Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services and other departments

3- Minister Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai gets Finance, Urban Development, and Urban Housing.

4- Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel gets Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs.

5- Minister Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja gets Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education.

Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers, that is 15 per cent of the 182-member assembly. As per ANI, previously, the Gujarat Council of Ministers comprised a total of 17 (including the Chief Minister) Ministers, with eight being cabinet ministers and eight being ministers of state.

(with ANI inputs)