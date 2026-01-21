Gujarat Govt Disburses Rs 9,466 Crore To 32 Lakh Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains

The Gujarat government has disbursed over Rs 9,466 crore in financial assistance to more than 32 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal and heavy rainfall, Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

Vaghani was speaking to the media after a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Vaghani said the Cabinet reviewed the progress of the agricultural relief package, under which online bills worth Rs 9,516 crore have been generated for over 3.2 million farmers so far.

“As of today, a total of 32.49 lakh farmers have received more than Rs 9,466 crore directly into their bank accounts,” he said.

Providing a breakup, the minister said unseasonal rainfall in October 2025 affected crops across 33 districts. Online bills amounting to Rs 8,610 crore were prepared for 30,06,865 beneficiaries, of which Rs 8,571 crore has already been disbursed to 29,93,689 farmers.

He added that heavy rainfall in September 2025 impacted five districts, for which bills worth Rs 792 crore were prepared for 2,34,386 beneficiaries. “Assistance of Rs 791.19 crore has been paid to 2,33,777 farmers in these districts,” Vaghani said.

Gujarat witnessed unseasonal rains in September and October last year, coinciding with crucial harvesting stages of crops such as cotton, groundnut, and pulses. The sudden weather events caused widespread crop damage, prompting the state government to roll out a comprehensive relief package.

The minister also shared details of assistance for land improvement, stating that 41,777 applications were received under the scheme. Online bills worth Rs 113.01 crore were prepared for 34,615 beneficiaries, of which Rs 104.37 crore has been disbursed to 31,958 farmers so far.

Vaghani said the government continues to monitor the disbursement process to ensure timely assistance reaches all eligible farmers affected by last year’s rains.