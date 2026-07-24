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  • /Over 38,000 evacuated and 5,500 rescued as heavy rain hits Gujarat

Over 38,000 evacuated and 5,500 rescued as heavy rain hits Gujarat

The state government has deployed 49 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across Gujarat to respond to emergencies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Over 38,000 evacuated and 5,500 rescued as heavy rain hits Gujarat
Image Credit: IANS.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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