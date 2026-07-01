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Marriage certificate alone cannot prove Hindu marriage, rules Gujarat High Court

Kaushal Pramodbhai Sonar v. Khushi Sanjay Shah case: The Division Bench voided a marriage after the woman admitted no rites took place, holding that registration under Section 8 only proves an already-solemnised marriage and cannot create one on its own.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Marriage certificate alone cannot prove Hindu marriage, rules Gujarat High Court
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