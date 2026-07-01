/Marriage certificate alone cannot prove Hindu marriage, rules Gujarat High Court

A registered marriage certificate cannot validate a Hindu marriage on its own, the Gujarat High Court has ruled, if the essential Hindu ceremonies were never performed. Bar and Bench reports that a Division Bench declared a marriage null and void after the woman herself admitted no rites had taken place.
The case involved a man based in the United Kingdom who challenged an alleged marriage with a woman after she approached his parents with a marriage certificate. He told the court he never married her, never performed any Hindu rites, and never lived with her as husband and wife, as per a Bar and Bench report.
He also alleged his signatures on the marriage papers were obtained fraudulently while he worked at a company owned by the woman's father.
During family court proceedings, the woman admitted in her written statement that no ceremonies had occurred and that the two shared no husband-wife relationship.
Despite this, the family court refused to void the marriage, holding that the certificate raised a presumption of validity and the case needed a full trial, Bar and Bench reported.
Justices Ilesh J Vora and RT Vachhani overturned that view. Once the woman admitted no ceremonies took place, the Bench held that there was no need for a lengthy trial.
Bar and Bench quotes the Court saying registration under Section 8 "only facilitates proof of a marriage that has already been validly solemnised" and cannot by itself create the legal status of husband and wife.
The Court relied on Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act, which requires a Hindu marriage to be solemnised through customary rites.
Where Saptapadi, the ritual of seven steps before a sacred fire, forms part of those customs, the marriage becomes legally binding only after the seventh step.
Bar and Bench quotes the Bench as saying the word "solemnized" means the marriage "must be performed in the proper manner and with the required ceremonies."
The judges also cited the Rig Veda's account of Saptapadi, where the groom tells the bride after the seventh step that they have become friends bound for life.
The Bench described Hindu marriage as a samskara, or sacrament, not a commercial transaction or merely an occasion for celebration. According to Bar and Bench, the Court said marriage is a lifelong, consensual institution meant to build a family.
The Court declared the alleged marriage null and void and allowed the man to seek cancellation of the marriage registration and certificate.
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