Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Gujarat High Court to pronounce verdict today in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

Gujarat High Court to pronounce verdict today in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

The terror attack claimed 56 lives, while more than 200 people sustained injuries in the explosions.
 

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Gujarat High Court to pronounce verdict today in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case
Image Credit: ANI Photos

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Microsoft announces 4,800 layoffs amid heavy AI spending
Microsoft9 min ago
2
‪Line of Control‬11 min ago
3
Bhupendra Yadav42 min ago
4
Team India45 min ago
5
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi1 hr ago