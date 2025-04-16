Advertisement
GUJARAT ACCIDENT

Gujarat Horror: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Runs Over Them In Rajkot

In a new hit-and-run case, three people have died and several others were injured as a speeding bus ran over them in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
Gujarat Horror: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Runs Over Them In Rajkot Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

In a new hit-and-run case, three people have died and several others were injured as a speeding bus ran over them in Gujarat's Rajkot.

According to news agency ANI, people protested and vandalised the bus in outrage, which forced the police to intervene.

Talking to the news agency, DCP Pooja Yadav informed of the death toll and said that all the dead bodies and the injured people were sent to the hospitals as soon as possible. She also stated that the incident of a hit-and-run occurred in Rajkot's Indira Circle. 

"3 deaths occurred in Rajkot, and we have sent all the dead bodies to the hospitals as soon as possible along with the injured... Their family members have not arrived yet... Only one bus was involved," she said. 

(This is a developing story.)

