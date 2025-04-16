Gujarat Horror: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Runs Over Them In Rajkot

In a new hit-and-run case, three people have died and several others were injured as a speeding bus ran over them in Gujarat's Rajkot.

According to news agency ANI, people protested and vandalised the bus in outrage, which forced the police to intervene.

#WATCH | Gujarat | 3 dead and several injured as speeding bus runs over them in Rajkot. People protest and vandalise the bus in outrage forcing police intervention. pic.twitter.com/D8nPaiAUGa — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

Talking to the news agency, DCP Pooja Yadav informed of the death toll and said that all the dead bodies and the injured people were sent to the hospitals as soon as possible. She also stated that the incident of a hit-and-run occurred in Rajkot's Indira Circle.

"3 deaths occurred in Rajkot, and we have sent all the dead bodies to the hospitals as soon as possible along with the injured... Their family members have not arrived yet... Only one bus was involved," she said.

#WATCH | Gujarat | DCP Pooja Yadav says, "3 deaths occurred in Rajkot and we have sent all the dead bodies to the hospitals as soon as possible along with the injured... Their family members have not arrived yet... Only one bus was involved..." https://t.co/kyLrCjkmBN pic.twitter.com/ZtRD6kMUk6 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

(This is a developing story.)