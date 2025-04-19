Gujarat Horror: Woman Teacher Booked Under POCSO Act For Assaulting Girl, Inflicting Injuries On Private Parts

Rajkot: A female teacher in Gujarat's Rajkot city was booked for allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old schoolgirl and inflicting injuries on her private parts, a senior police official said on Saturday. The victim told her mother about pain in her private parts and a medical examination revealed an infection due to an internal injury, the official said.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the 42-year-old teacher at a private school on the complaint of the child's mother on April 11-12, he added.

"The girl's mother has said her daughter told her she was beaten up by her teacher. The girl is unable to communicate properly and requires psychiatric evaluation. She has not been able to specify whether her teacher used a pen to inflict injury on her private parts or beat her up using her hand," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagdish Bangarwa.

"The girl's mother later told us that she checked with the school and found the principal took her to his room and beat her up," Bangarwa added.

While the teacher refuted the allegations, the school released CCTV footage of April 11 of the classroom to claim no such incident took place. Meanwhile, members of the National Students Union of India, the students' wing of the opposition Congress, staged a protest demanding action against the culprit. Some of them were detained for a while after the protest, as per police.