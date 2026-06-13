Gujarat leads nation in SVAMITVA scheme drive with 18.5 lakh rural Property Cards

Over the past 12 years, the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojana, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a key initiative aimed at empowering rural communities. For years, the lack of formal documentation for residential properties in villages limited rural households' ability to establish legal ownership and access related financial benefits. The scheme has since addressed this gap by providing legal property records and improving access to financial opportunities. Gujarat has emerged as the frontrunner in implementing the programme, accounting for more than half of all property cards issued nationwide during the scheme’s second phase.

Gujarat leads SVAMITVA scheme with 14,900 drone flights and over 18.50 lakh property cards

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has emerged as the top-performing state in the implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme. Leveraging advanced drone technology for rural property mapping, the state has issued more than 18.50 lakh legal property cards. During Phase II (2021–22), drone surveys were carried out in 58,197 villages across the country, resulting in the generation of 32,35,260 property cards. Gujarat alone conducted 14,900 drone surveys, completed the promulgation process in 11,511 villages, and generated 18,50,614 property cards—the highest number recorded by any state.

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Mehsana and Ahmedabad emerge as the top districts in Property Card issuance

The success of the SVAMITVA Scheme in Gujarat has been driven by close coordination among the Survey of India, the Gujarat Revenue Department, and the Gujarat Panchayati Raj Department. The adoption of drone surveys and GIS-based mapping has enhanced transparency in rural property records and strengthened village-level planning. Among districts, Mehsana has issued the highest number of property cards at 1,66,504, followed by Ahmedabad with 1,53,125. Kheda, Banaskantha, and Anand have also surpassed the one lakh mark. Officials said the transparent verification and issuance mechanism has played a key role in resolving several long-pending land and property ownership disputes.

Property Cards boost financial inclusion; loans up to Rs 50 lakh fuel rural aspirations

The scheme has converted rural properties into formal financial assets by providing clear legal ownership records. This has enabled citizens to access bank loans more easily using their Property Cards. In Gujarat, loans amounting to up to Rs 50 lakh have already been sanctioned based on these cards.By doing so, the initiative has opened new avenues for entrepreneurship, education, and sustainable livelihoods in rural areas. It has also significantly strengthened the economic empowerment of women and other marginalised sections of society.To enhance awareness and reach, the government has organised over 14,000 Gram Sabhas across Gujarat, taking a major step towards building a Digital and Self-Reliant Rural India.