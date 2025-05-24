Gujarat Man Arrested For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistani Agent

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh district, for allegedly sharing classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent via WhatsApp.

Gohil was allegedly sharing sensitive photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy sites with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj, identified as a Pakistani agent, through WhatsApp.

ANI quoted Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Siddharth as saying, "Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh. We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent.”

According to SP Siddharth, Gohil was initially contacted by Bharadwaj in 2023 and continued to share critical information until 2025, receiving financial compensation for his actions.

“The accused was called here for a preliminary investigation on May 1. It was revealed that during June-July 2023, Sahdev Singh Gohil had come in contact with a girl named Aditi Bharadwaj through WhatsApp. While speaking to her, he came to know that she was a Pakistani agent. She asked for photos and videos of the BSF and Indian Navy sites, which were under construction or newly constructed. He started sharing photos and videos through WhatsApp," Siddharth added.

According to SP Siddharth, Forensic Science Laboratory analysis confirmed that the WhatsApp numbers linked to Bharadwaj were operated from Pakistan, highlighting the cross-border nature of the espionage.

"At the beginning of 2025, he bought a SIM card on his Aadhaar Card and activated WhatsApp on that number for Aditi Bharadwaj with the help of OTP. After that, all photos and videos related to BSF and Indian Navy were shared on that number. He was also paid Rs 40,000 in cash by another man. His phone was sent to the FSL. The WhatsApp numbers under Aditi Bharadwaj's name were being operated from Pakistan," the Gujarat ATS SP stated.

A case has been registered against Gohil and Bharadwaj under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With ANI input)