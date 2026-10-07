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Gujarat: Man forced to perform sexual act on woman for ‘purification ritual’, filmed for Instagram – 9 held

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act after the police traced the woman and recorded her statement. All nine accused are residents of Dudhrej village in Surendranagar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Gujarat: Man forced to perform sexual act on woman for ‘purification ritual’, filmed for Instagram – 9 held
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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Gujarat: Man forced to perform sexual act on woman for ‘purification ritual’, filmed for Instagram – 9 held
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