Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940759https://zeenews.india.com/india/gujarat-man-poisons-two-children-hangs-himself-over-wifes-affair-in-surat-2940759.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT CRIME

Gujarat: Man Poisons Two Children, Hangs Himself Over Wife's Affair In Surat

A school teacher in Surat's Dindoli area allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, and hanged himself from a ceiling fan after finding out his wife's extramarital affair, police said on Saturday.

|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat: Man Poisons Two Children, Hangs Himself Over Wife's Affair In SuratDCP Vijay Singh Gurjar speaking to reporters (Image/ANI)

The police have detained Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki's wife, Phalguni and her alleged lover Naresh Kumar Rathod.

Police actions were followed by the revelations made by Solanki in his suicide note and two diaries, detailing the wife's alleged extramarital affair with Naresh Kumar Rathod.

Speaking with ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar said, "Police received information that a man and his two children had died by suicide. Upon reaching the scene, we found Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki and his two children dead. He worked as a PT teacher in a school in Dindoli, He was hanging from the ceiling fan. His two sons, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old, were dead. An empty bottle of rat poison and a soda water bottle were found at the spot."

 

"We also recovered two diaries and a suicide note from the bag of the deceased, Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki...In one diary, he has written everything about his wife's affairs and in the other diary, he has written about his family members. He has also written a suicide note in which he mentioned that his wife has an extramarital affair with someone else," he added.

Solanki, in his suicide note, mentioned that he tried to talk to his wife and her lover. However, when things didn't work out, he took that step.

"He (Alpeshbhai) was in great stress because of that. He also tried to make his wife and her boyfriend understand, but things did not go his way. He has written that he is taking this step because of them.  Both the accused, Phalguni (wife of Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki) and Naresh Kumar Rathod, have been detained." DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar said.

Further investigation is underway (ANI).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK