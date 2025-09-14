Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Factory In Bharuch; 15 Fire Tenders Deployed, No Casualties Reported

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out on Saturday evening at an industrial unit located in Panoli GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) estate in Bharuch, triggering panic in the area.

As seen in the video, thick plumes of smoke engulfed the surroundings, and more than 15 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units.

Watch Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a company at Panoli GIDC in Bharuch. More than 15 fire tenders present at the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties and injuries reported.



(Video Source: Panoli GIDC security agency) pic.twitter.com/js7zglDGi3 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

According to ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, as per the initial reports from local authorities.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.