GUJARAT FACTORY FIRE

Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Factory In Bharuch; 15 Fire Tenders Deployed, No Casualties Reported

More than 15 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: ANI

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out on Saturday evening at an industrial unit located in Panoli GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) estate in Bharuch, triggering panic in the area.

As seen in the video, thick plumes of smoke engulfed the surroundings, and more than 15 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units.

According to ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, as per the initial reports from local authorities.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

