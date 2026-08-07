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  • /Mystery in Gujarat: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again; hundreds gather | VIDEO

Mystery in Gujarat: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again; hundreds gather | VIDEO

A mysterious phenomenon in Virparda village in Gujarat's Morbi district has drawn crowds after water in a local well began churning on its own for the second time this week. Authorities are investigating potential seismic or underground water pressure causes.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Mystery in Gujarat: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again; hundreds gather | VIDEO
Image Credit: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Mystery in Gujarat: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again; hundreds gather | VIDEO
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