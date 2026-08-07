/Mystery in Gujarat: Water in Morbi village well starts churning on its own again; hundreds gather | VIDEO

A rare natural occurrence in Virparda village in the Morbi taluka of Gujarat state has been the talk of the town following the water churning inside an old village well for no reason whatsoever on Thursday. This bizarre occurrence brought together several people from the village and even people passing through to see and record the water churning.
Based on what was stated by locals from the village, the water started churning around 3:00 PM. This is the second case of something happening in this particular well within 48 hours.
It turns out that the villagers witnessed a similar occurrence two days ago and then everything went back to normal until the churning resumed again at mid-afternoon yesterday.
A mysterious well in Virparda village, Morbi taluka, Gujarat, India, showed unusual activity again today. Its water appeared to move on its own, resuming around 3:00 PM after a similar disturbance two days ago. Large crowds have gathered, and the cause remains unknown, though… pic.twitter.com/mw9xrI9Cyb— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 7, 2026
While many internet users were calling the place a "haunted well" because of the circulating videos of the phenomenon on different social media sites, the locals and educated youths from the village think that there could be a scientific explanation for the same.
Morbi and the surrounding Saurashtra region fall within an active seismic zone with a history of tectonic activity and underground water table fluctuations. However, district authorities and geologists have yet to issue an official technical assessment to explain the exact cause of the hydrostatic pressure or gas release causing the movement.
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