Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2025 Live: BJP Gains Big, Shocker For Congress - Check Details

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a decisive mandate in the Gujarat Municipal Elections. Of the 1912 wards, the BJP has bagged 1402 wards while others including the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 236 wards and the Congress managed to get 260 wards. Of the total 68 Municipalities that went to the polls, the BJP won 57, Congress one, Samajwadi Party two and others 3. The results are pending for five municipalities. Of the 78 seats from three Taluka Panchayats, the BJP won 55, the Congress 17 and other six.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel congratulated party workers for their efforts and the victory. "Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates, the party's Devtulya workers and the party's top leadership for the overwhelming victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the local body elections in Gujarat, and many thanks to the citizens of the state. BJP stands for the guarantee of all-round development that touches the people by upholding the eternal values ​​of Indian tradition. BJP stands for the politics of concrete development, not empty promises. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today India has achieved global development and has gained a unique identity in the world," said the CM.

He further added, "In Gujarat too, an unprecedented atmosphere of happiness, peace, prosperity and political stability has been created for the last two and a half decades. The citizens of Gujarat have always had unwavering faith in the development trend of BJP. With the joint efforts of everyone, the state BJP, from the state level to the rural level, will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people and for all-round development. Heartfelt congratulations to the BJP family committed to national service under the leadership of State President C. R. Patil."

The counting of votes commenced at 9 a.m. for the elections held on February 16 for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 68 Municipalities, and three Taluka Panchayats. Notably, Chorwad Municipality recorded the highest voter turnout at a record-breaking 76 per cent. An average voter turnout of 57 per cent was recorded.

The BJP has won all 28 wards in the Dwarka Municipality. This comes after the Gujarat government carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive in Dwarka.

The BJP also clean-swept all 28 wards of Kodinar in Gir Somnath, Gujarat. The Congress has performed extremely well in this municipality in 2017.

In the Salaya municipality, out of 28 seats, Congress won 15 seats, while the AAP secured 13 seats, thus handing over a huge shock to the BJP.

In the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 48 wards and Congress 11.

The BJP also snatched Radhanpur Municipality from Congress which was under the grand old party for decades. According to the reports, the BJP won 25 seats here against the Congress party's 3.

In the Halol Municipality, the BJP won all 36 wards. The BJP also swept the Jam Jodhpur Municipality winning 27 wards while the AAP got one ward.

In the Porbandar region, the Samajwadi Party is ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party. The SP MLA Kanhal Jadeja has spearheaded the party's campaign successfully.

In Sanand Municipality, the BJP panel clinched a win in Ward No. 1, while a similar victory was recorded in Mansa Municipality's Ward No. 1. The party also marked a successful start in Lunawada-Balasinor. The BJP panel has secured a lead in Lunawada and Balasinor while gaining an advantage in Ward No. 1 of Santrampur.

The Congress party was ahead in Khanpur-Kanod Taluka Panchayat. Additionally, in Bhanvad, all 24 BJP candidates were declared winners unopposed. Further victories for the BJP were registered in Ward No. 1 of Kutiyana Municipality, Valsad Municipality, and Vanthali in Junagadh. Similarly, in Halol Municipality, the BJP panel emerged victorious in Ward No. 1. In Khedbrahma, all four BJP candidates from Ward No. 1 secured a win, reinforcing the party's stronghold.

The ruling party also claimed Ward No. 1 in Halol Municipality. Early results show a victorious start for the BJP in Raipur's Gandhinagar Taluka Panchayat seat and Ward No. 1 of Jamjodhpur. The first ward of Chorwad Municipality also went in favour of the BJP. Elsewhere, the party registered significant wins in Chalala, Amreli, securing four seats in the 24-seat Chalala Napa. The BJP also swept Ward No. 1 in Prantij (Sabarkantha), Talod, and Kodinar. Another notable win was recorded in Mansa Municipality's Ward No. 1. In Lunawada, all four BJP candidates clinched victory in Ward No. 1, while in Dhrol Napa, the BJP secured a win in the same ward.

The party also triumphed in Ward No. 1 in Sanand Napa, Jamjodhpur, and Kodinar. Additionally, the BJP won in Sabarkantha's Prantij and Talod. The elections in Songadh Municipality (Tapi) saw the BJP securing four seats, marking a significant opening in the 28-seat municipal body. The local body elections are divided into two main categories: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs). ULBs include Municipal Corporations and Municipalities that govern cities and towns, while RLBs comprise District Panchayats, Taluka Panchayats, and Gram Panchayats, which oversee rural administration.

Gujarat has six major Municipal Corporations -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar -- each responsible for managing urban infrastructure, sanitation, water supply, and public amenities. Additionally, there are over 150 Municipalities that govern smaller towns. The state also has 33 District Panchayats and 248 Taluka Panchayats that handle rural development programs, village infrastructure, and local governance matters.

Village Panchayats, which form the lowest tier of local governance, play a significant role in implementing state and Central government schemes at the grassroots level. Elections for these bodies are keenly contested, with major political parties like the BJP, Indian National Congress (INC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) competing for control. Historically, the BJP has dominated Gujarat's local body elections, especially in urban areas where it has consistently secured major victories in Municipal Corporations. (With IANS inputs)