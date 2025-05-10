Gujarat News LIVE: India-Pakistan War, Blackout Imposed In Bordering Villages Of Patan District

Gujarat News LIVE: As a precautionary measure amid Pakistan escalating tensions with India, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district of Gujarat.

In a post on X, the Gujarat CMO advised people to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

"As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been imposed in the villages of bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district. All the citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time," CMO Gujarat said.

Meanwhile, a Paksitani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab on Friday, injuring three people.

Three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

"We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Dr Kamal Bagi, updating about the conditions of the injured, said that a woman is in critical condition.

"Due to drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment," he said.

Indian Air Defence has intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.

A day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and International border was foiled by the Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector on Friday.

Red streaks could be seen and explosions were heard in Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout.

A blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had responded through precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakisan and PoJK to original escalation by Pakistan through Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to escalation which is being responded appropriately by the Indian Defence Forces.