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  • /Gujarat notifies data center policy 2026–29, targets 7.5GW of hyperscale capacity

Gujarat notifies data center policy 2026–29, targets 7.5GW of hyperscale capacity

Under the policy, Gujarat has set an ambitious target of establishing 7.5 GW of Hyperscale Green AI Data Center capacity to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and digital services.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Gujarat notifies data center policy 2026–29, targets 7.5GW of hyperscale capacity
Image Credit: IANS

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Gujarat notifies data center policy 2026–29, targets 7.5GW of hyperscale capacity
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