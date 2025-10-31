Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

The event featured a ceremonial parade and cultural performances celebrating India’s unity in diversity. Observed every year on October 31, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marks Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary and honours his role in uniting the nation.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi took an oath to safeguard India’s unity and integrity, stating, “I take this oath to protect the unity and integrity of our country and dedicate myself to this cause.” He further pledged to uphold internal security with a spirit of national unity.

#WATCH | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. #SardarPatel150 (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/onQSS1PZIJ — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi offered prayers and floral tributes at the statue before attending the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which included contingents from the BSF, CRPF, and state police forces.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, shaping the nation’s destiny in its formative years. His dedication to unity, good governance, and public service continues to inspire generations.”

In a video message, the Prime Minister described Patel as the architect of India’s unification. “He had an exceptional ability to bring people together despite ideological differences. Sardar Patel merged the princely states, united the people with the freedom movement, and strengthened the spirit of unity in diversity,” PM Modi said.