/School holiday tomorrow (July 31): Ahmedabad, Vadodara shut classrooms over heavy rain warning

Schools and colleges across Ahmedabad will remain closed on July 31 as a precautionary measure, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the city.
Vadodara, which faces a similar red alert for the day, has also ordered its educational institutions shut.
Gujarat is in the middle of an intense spell of rainfall that began on July 30, with four weather systems becoming active across the state simultaneously.
The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next six days, with North, Central and South Gujarat all likely to see torrential downpours.
For July 30 itself, an orange alert was sounded for eight districts, including Surat.
The warning has since been upgraded for July 31, when a red alert has been declared for 13 districts including Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat signalling the most severe category of rainfall warning issued by the weather department.
With the rain threat over Vadodara city and district expected to intensify from the night of July 30 onwards, the district administration has urged residents to stay indoors and exercise caution.
In Gandhinagar, a meeting of the Weather Watch Group was held at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), chaired by Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana, to review the state's rainfall situation and disaster preparedness.
Coordinating departments have been directed to map their equipment and teams and remain on standby for immediate action.
Over the past 24 hours, around 50 talukas across Gujarat recorded rainfall ranging from light showers to over an inch. Sanjeli in Dahod district recorded the highest rainfall, followed by Singvad and Lunawada.
With more heavy rain expected through the coming week, authorities in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have advised parents, students and educational institutions to stay updated on official announcements and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.