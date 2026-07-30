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  • /School holiday tomorrow (July 31): Ahmedabad, Vadodara shut classrooms over heavy rain warning

School holiday tomorrow (July 31): Ahmedabad, Vadodara shut classrooms over heavy rain warning

The warning has since been upgraded for July 31, when a red alert has been declared for 13 districts.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
School holiday tomorrow (July 31): Ahmedabad, Vadodara shut classrooms over heavy rain warning

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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