Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Several Districts – Check Full Forecast

Rains were reported on Sunday in several districts of south Gujarat, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for Narmada, Surat, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, and Navsari.

The MeT has also warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places on the first day of Navratri. Meanwhile, rainfall on Sunday disrupted preparations in parts of Gujarat. Hansot in Bharuch recorded 1.5 inches in just eight hours between 6 am and 2 pm. Downpours were also reported in Navsari and Chikhli. As per IANS, sporadic rainfall occurred in Kheda, Anand, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad.

Navratri Celebrations In Gujarat Amid Rain

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As Navratri festivities begin across India on Monday, including in Gujarat, where devotees are preparing for the Garba celebrations, the rain has raised concerns for organisers and participants.

Organisers say waterlogging at Garba venues has already created hurdles ahead of the nine-night festival.

Navratri in Gujarat, one of the state's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, has gained global recognition, with UNESCO acknowledging its cultural significance. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and sees devotees taking part in Garba and Dandiya celebrations and community rituals across the state.

Also Check: Bengaluru Rains: Yellow Alert Issued As Overnight Downpour Causes Flooding And Traffic Chaos

CM Patel On Navratri Celebrations

Addressing a gathering of cooperative institutions in Amreli on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that it is the need of the hour to use Swadeshi products and give momentum to 'vocal for local'.

IANS quoted CM Patel as saying, “The Prime Minister has pledged an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and called upon citizens to support it. He has said that whether it is 'chip or ship', it must be manufactured in India. It is the need of the hour to use Swadeshi products and give momentum to 'vocal for local'.”

With Navratri beginning on Monday, followed by Diwali, CM Patel urged citizens to prioritise Indian-made goods during festive purchases. He also appealed to traders and shopkeepers to promote Swadeshi products and called for support to women self-help groups and Sakhi Mandals by buying their handicrafts.

(with IANS inputs)