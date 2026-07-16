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  • /Gujarat Rath Yatra: 41 medical emergencies reported; fainting most common

Gujarat Rath Yatra: 41 medical emergencies reported; fainting most common

Emergency response teams stationed along the Rath Yatra route provided immediate medical assistance on site before shifting patients to nearby hospitals where necessary.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Gujarat Rath Yatra: 41 medical emergencies reported; fainting most common
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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