/Gujarat Rath Yatra: 41 medical emergencies reported; fainting most common

AHMEDABAD: Emergency medical teams responded to 41 incidents during Ahmedabad's 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, with fainting accounting for the most reported medical emergencies along the procession route. According to EMRI 108, a total of 41 emergency cases had been attended to by late afternoon.
These included 15 cases of fainting, five requiring first aid, four cases each of falls and breathing-related problems, three road traffic accidents, two cases each of abdominal pain and convulsions, and one case each of chest pain, dehydration, vomiting and headache.
Emergency response teams stationed along the Rath Yatra route provided immediate medical assistance on site before shifting patients to nearby hospitals where necessary.
Among the cases reported, a 40-year-old person fainted near the Saraspur police chowki.
The patient was given first-response treatment, including positioning, reassurance, monitoring of vital signs, and oral rehydration solution (ORS), before being transferred to Sardaben Hospital.
In another incident at Kalupur Bridge at 2.26 p.m., a person who fainted received on-site medical care, including positioning, reassurance and monitoring of vital signs, and was later taken to Sardaben Hospital.
A separate fall was reported near the BBC Market in the Kalupur area. Medical personnel provided wound care and monitored the patient's condition before transferring the patient to LG Hospital for further treatment.
EMRI 108 had deployed ambulances and emergency response teams at strategic locations along the procession route to ensure rapid medical assistance throughout the day.
The service is working in coordination with police, civic authorities and hospitals to respond to emergencies during the annual event. The 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra began from the historic Shree Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area earlier in the morning and proceeded along its traditional route through Ahmedabad.
The annual procession, regarded as India's second-largest Jagannath Rath Yatra after Puri, attracts lakhs of devotees. Authorities have put in place extensive arrangements for the event, including more than 31,000 police personnel, AI-enabled surveillance, drones, CCTV monitoring and emergency medical services, to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the procession.
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