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  • /Gujarat’s 5-year report card: Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget, semiconductor boom, healthcare and education push under CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat’s 5-year report card: Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget, semiconductor boom, healthcare and education push under CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat has also hosted major international events, including G-20 meetings, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and RE-Invest 2024. The state is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Gujarat’s 5-year report card: Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget, semiconductor boom, healthcare and education push under CM Bhupendra Patel
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Gujarat’s 5-year report card: Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget, semiconductor boom, healthcare and education push under CM Bhupendra Patel
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