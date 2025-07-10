Gujarat’s Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered

The death count in the Gujarat Gambhira bridge collapse incident has risen to 13 after two more bodies were recovered, ANI reported on Thursday.

“Death toll rises to 13, as two more bodies recovered from the site of the incident,” ANI reported, quoting the Information Department, Vadodara.

Gujarat’s Gambhira Bridge Collapse Incident

The bridge, which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak morning traffic hours, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

According to initial reports, four vehicles—including two trucks, an SUV, and a pickup van—were crossing the bridge when it suddenly crumbled.

Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking noise was heard moments before the vehicles dropped into the river. Fire brigade teams, local police, and members of the Vadodara district administration rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue operations.

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life in Gujarat's Gambhira bridge collapse incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM."

President Murmu Reacts

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of life in the bridge collapse incident.

"The news of the death of many people in a bridge accident in Vadodara district of Gujarat is extremely tragic. I express deep condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers are that all those injured in this accident recover quickly," President Murmu said on X.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reacts

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse incident and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Bhupendra Patel wrote, "The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is tragic. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragedy."