Gujarat: Seven Killed As Car Catches Fire After Collision In Surendranagar

Seven people were killed and three others injured in a car accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Dedadara village, when a car and an SUV crashed. The car caught fire, leaving seven occupants charred to death, while three people travelling in the SUV sustained only minor injuries.

Rescue teams, including police and 108 emergency services, reached the site soon after. The accident also caused a traffic jam that stretched for nearly a kilometre on both sides of the highway.