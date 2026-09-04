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Jamtara cyber scam: Surat man held for converting stolen money into cash through credit card scam

Surat Police arrested Din Mohammad Sheikh for helping a Jamtara cyber gang launder Rs 6.3 lakh stolen through a fake APK file scam. Read details here.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Jamtara cyber scam: Surat man held for converting stolen money into cash through credit card scam
Image Credit: IANS. Man held for helping Jamtara-linked gang handle cyber fraud proceeds.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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