Gujarat: Surat Police Crack Down On High-Profile Sex Racket In Jahangirpura Hotel

On Sunday, Surat police uncovered a high-profile sex racket operating out of a hotel in Jahangirpura, leading to the arrest of 22 individuals, including 13 women of Thai origin.

As per the reports, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided the Park Pavilion Hotel in the city. According to police, the operation was coordinated through WhatsApp, with clients being charged between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000, while the Thai women involved received only Rs 1,500 each.

When officers knocked on the hotel door, there was no response. The team forced entry by breaking the lock.

“Inside, officers first found a hall with a counter, table, and chairs. From the left corridor, in room number 403, seven people were present,” an officer said, as per the reports.

During questioning, one of the accused, identified as Rupesh alias Maxi Ramesh Mishra, who worked as a manager at the hotel, confessed to collecting money from customers and arranging sexual encounters with foreign women.

Police also identified Sanjay Hingde and Rahul Solanki as housekeeping staff, while Bipin alias Bunty Babaria was another manager.

Mishra revealed that the racket was run by Vijay Mohan Kasture, who managed hotel expenses and staff salaries.

Payments from clients were made online to the bank account of Yogesh Dilipbhai Talekar, while a driver named Ashok Mama was responsible for transporting the women.

“For each customer, Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 was collected, out of which Rs 2,000 went as commission to Vijay Kasture and Rs 1,500 was paid to the women,” Mishra told police.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 13 women, including nine foreign nationals, from room number 407.

In total, 22 people were detained, nine accused, including hotel staff and customers, and 13 Thai women, who were handed over to Jahangirpura police station for further questioning.

A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

ACP Mini Joseph of the AHTU briefed the media about the operation, confirming that the main accused remains at large as the police continue their investigation.