A 20-year-old son of a policeman allegedly struck and killed two individuals with his speeding SUV in Gujarat's Bhavnagar earlier this week. Several others were also reportedly injured in the incident. According to reports, the accused was car racing with his friends when he lost control and mowed down the two victims.

The tragic incident was captured on CCTV footage showed a speeding white car hit two pedestrians and a nearby scooter.

The car was allegedly being driven by Harshraj, the son of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at the Crime Branch, Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil. According to a report by NDTV, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed into the bystanders, killing two and injuring two others.

The accused is reportedly a driving enthusiast and occasionally races with his friends.

Police Officer’s Son Involved in Fatal Bhavnagar Street Race



A tragic accident unfolded in Bhavnagar’s Kaliyabid area when a reckless car race between two youths turned fatal. One of the vehicles, reportedly driven by the son of a police officer, lost control and plowed into… pic.twitter.com/w55Npx9YvQ — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) July 18, 2025

2 Killed In SUV Speeding Incident

The report also informed that the pedestrians who lost their lives on the spot were identified as Bhargav Bhatt (30) and Champaben Vachani (65). Meanwhile, the injured were taken to the nearby Sir T Hospital.

Cop Father Hands Him To Police

The NDTV report also stated that the father of the accused reached the spot and beat him. Later, he handed over his son to the Nilambag police station. Subsequently, the he 20-year-old accused was taken into custody.

At the time of this report, Harshraj was not yet officially arrested by the police.

