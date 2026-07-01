/Gujarat to issue 'health passports' for 1.89 crore children under new child healthcare initiative

The Gujarat government has launched a statewide 'Health Passport' initiative to create a lifelong health record for every child from birth to the age of 18, aiming to strengthen preventive healthcare and improve access to medical information.
The scheme, introduced under the School Health-Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (SH-RBSK), was launched on June 27 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Under the initiative, around 1.89 crore children across Gujarat will receive a Health Passport following annual health check-ups carried out by 992 mobile health teams.
The Health Passport will serve as a comprehensive record of a child's medical history from birth to adulthood. It will include details of routine health screenings, nutritional status, physical and mental development, referral services, lifestyle advice, and emergency helpline numbers.
It will also monitor the four key health categories covered under SH-RBSK — Defects at Birth, Deficiencies, Childhood Diseases, and Developmental Delays and Disabilities (4Ds) — allowing healthcare providers to track a child's health over time.
According to the state government, the initiative has been designed to bridge a gap in the existing system. While children's health records are already stored on a digital portal, families currently do not have a single document that can be easily used during medical consultations, treatment or follow-up visits. The Health Passport is intended to provide that accessible record.
The process has been kept simple, with no additional documents required from parents. Health screenings will be conducted at anganwadis, schools, madrasas, gurukuls and special schools by SH-RBSK mobile health teams. Once a child's details are uploaded to the digital platform, the Health Passport will be issued at the screening site itself.
The government has also outlined an annual renewal process. For children below the age of five who are not attending school, the Health Passport will be renewed by the Medical Officer at the local Primary Health Centre. For school-going children, the responsibility will lie with the school principal.
While parents will keep the physical Health Passport, all information will also be stored on the SH-RBSK digital portal. If the document is lost or damaged, a replacement can be obtained through the mobile health team.
The Gujarat government said the initiative is aimed not only at maintaining medical records but also at encouraging parents to play a more active role in monitoring their children's health and strengthening the link between families and the healthcare system.
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