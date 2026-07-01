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Gujarat to issue 'health passports' for 1.89 crore children under new child healthcare initiative

The scheme, introduced under the School Health-Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (SH-RBSK), was launched on June 27 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Gujarat to issue 'health passports' for 1.89 crore children under new child healthcare initiative
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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