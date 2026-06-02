Pre-monsoon rain lashes Gujarat: Waterlogging & power outages in Vadodara; IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for June 7-8

Gujarat weather update today: The rains brought unexpected relief to the scorching summer heat with lightning strikes and gusty rains reported in different areas of the state from the latter half of Monday evening. The weather disturbances caused significant disruption in daily activities, some damage to the infrastructure, and even power outages in some regions.

According to weather experts, such an unusual climatic event acts as a harbinger of the approaching monsoon season along the western coast.

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Heavy rain flooding roadways, causing power outages in Vadodara

In Vadodara, a sudden downpour accompanied by high-speed winds led to immediate waterlogging on several roadways in the city. Commuters faced massive traffic snarls due to the flooded streets during the early hours.

A brief overview of the damage incurred by the sudden weather disturbance in Vadodara includes:

Damage to infrastructure: Wind gusts led to the uprooting of trees and snapping of branches in some parts of the city.

Power outages: Some overhead electricity wires snapped owing to the crashing of uprooted trees on electricity poles and wires.

Disrupted traffic flow: Commuters experienced traffic snarls as the water-logged streets slowed down vehicles.

Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar experience unpredictable thunder and rainfall

The state capital Gandhinagar, as well as neighboring Ahmedabad, experienced an abrupt weather change. The people living in Ahmedabad were surprised by sudden and heavy thunder, lightning, and continuous rainfall from midnight.

Similarly, in Gandhinagar, there was a continuous breeze along with the showers, and hence, the municipal authorities in Gandhinagar have urged the locals to be very cautious about their surroundings and avoid going under any trees when there is a thunderstorm prevailing. On the other hand, in the Kheda district, people are worried about the effects of these rains on the standing crops due to unexpected rainfall.

IMD prediction: Alert regarding heavy rainfall

As far as the prediction about the weather is concerned, IMD has warned that such wet weather and stormy weather conditions will prevail in the coming days. According to weather officials, rainfall would be heavy in pockets of South and Central Gujarat.

IMD alert to fisherfolk: People living close to the coastal areas are advised to be careful about the turbulent weather conditions and windy conditions expected to prevail in the region due to such storms prevailing.

Weather experts predicted that the rain system will gain further momentum around June 7 and June 8, potentially bringing heavy, sustained downpours to the coastal belts, South Saurashtra, and deeper pockets of South Gujarat. For now, dense cloud cover continues to hover over most districts, keeping daytime temperatures comfortably below the seasonal average.

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