Gujarat: Woman Dies In Drunk Driving Accident In Vadodara, Accused Held

A tragic incident took place in Gujarat's Vadodara, in which a woman died in an accident after a four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara, police said on Friday.

The police have confirmed that the accused driver has been apprehended, stating that the incident was a case of drunk driving.

"A 4-wheeler rammed into a 2-wheeler and one woman died in the accident. The accused driver has been caught. Police are conducting further probe...this is a case of drunk driving," Joint CP Leena Patil said, ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.