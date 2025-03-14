Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872193https://zeenews.india.com/india/gujarat-woman-dies-in-drunk-driving-accident-in-vadodara-accused-held-2872193.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Gujarat: Woman Dies In Drunk Driving Accident In Vadodara, Accused Held

A woman died in a drunk driving accident in Vadodara after a four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat: Woman Dies In Drunk Driving Accident In Vadodara, Accused Held

A tragic incident took place in Gujarat's Vadodara, in which a woman died in an accident after a four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara, police said on Friday.

The police have confirmed that the accused driver has been apprehended, stating that the incident was a case of drunk driving.

 "A 4-wheeler rammed into a 2-wheeler and one woman died in the accident. The accused driver has been caught. Police are conducting further probe...this is a case of drunk driving," Joint CP Leena Patil said, ANI reported.

Further details are awaited. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK