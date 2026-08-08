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Gujarat's digiLocker integration of 'Divyang Bus Pass' earns national recognition

Gujarat has integrated its Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker, allowing over 4.42 lakh persons with disabilities to access digital passes for free GSRTC bus travel while eliminating the need for physical documents.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Gujarat's digiLocker integration of 'Divyang Bus Pass' earns national recognition
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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