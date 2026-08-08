The Gujarat Government's Social Justice and Empowerment Department, in collaboration with the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), has integrated the Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s focus on e-governance, this move aims to make public services paperless, accessible, and citizen-centric.
Key details & benefits
Seamless free travel: Over 4.42 lakh Divyang Bus Passes have been issued across the state. Beneficiaries can now travel free of cost on Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses by presenting their government-approved digital pass on mobile devices, eliminating the need to carry physical documents or worry about loss and damage.
Accidental insurance coverage: The bus pass includes a Rs 4 lakh accidental death insurance cover. In the event of a pass holder's accidental death, the designated nominee or legal heir can claim the benefit by submitting the required documents to the department.
The initiative reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of leveraging technology to make governance more accessible, transparent, and citizen-centric. Under the Digital India initiative, the Government has consistently promoted paperless governance and the seamless digital delivery of public services, enabling citizens to securely access essential documents and welfare benefits anytime, anywhere.
National recognition: The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, facilitated the integration. For its large-scale implementation and adoption, Gujarat was felicitated at the National Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Cybersecurity Frameworks for State Data in May 2026.
According to Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, and Harshad Patel (IAS), Secretary of the department, this digital shift ensures secure, anytime verification while advancing paperless governance and improving ease of living for persons with disabilities.
"The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has integrated the Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker and has so far issued over 4.42 lakh such passes across the state, enabling beneficiaries to travel free of cost on all GSRTC buses," said Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.
"The DigiLocker integration eliminates the need to carry a physical pass while protecting beneficiaries against its loss or damage. It enables secure, anytime access through mobile devices, promotes paperless governance, and provides a government-approved digital document for seamless verification," said Harshad Patel (IAS), Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.