Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life in Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge Collapse and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PMO wrote in an X post, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM"

The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



President Murmu Reacts

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of life in the Bridge Collapse incident

"The news of the death of many people in a bridge accident in Vadodara district of Gujarat is extremely tragic. I express deep condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers are that all those injured in this accident recover quickly," President Murmu said on X.



Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reacts

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara's Padra area and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Bhupendra Patel wrote, "The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is tragic. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragedy."

CM Patel directed authorities to ensure priority treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have been given to communicate with the Vadodara Collector to arrange immediate treatment for the injured and to arrange for it on priority," the post read.

He also confirmed that teams from the fire brigade, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had joined rescue and relief operations.

"The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation are working with boats and swimmers for rescue and relief operations at the accident site, and the NDRF team has also reached the scene and joined the rescue operations," the post further read.

The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed technical investigation into the cause of the collapse.

"The Road Construction Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident. For this, the Chief Engineer - Design and Chief Engineer - South Gujarat and a team of two other private engineers specialising in bridge construction have been instructed to immediately reach the scene, conduct a preliminary investigation into the causes of the bridge collapse and other technical matters and submit a report."

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi earlier said that nine bodies had been recovered and six people had been rescued.

"Nine bodies have been found so far, and six people have been rescued in the bridge collapse that occurred at 7 AM today on the Gambhira Bridge on the Mahisagar River, which connects Vadodara Rural and Anand districts," Sanghvi told reporters.

He added that the Chief Minister had dispatched a high-level committee to the accident site and demanded a prompt report.

"The CM has sent a high committee to the spot in the morning and has immediately called for its report, and the Chief Minister has seriously sent the Roads and Buildings department and other teams there and has given instructions to take strict action," he added.

Rescue operations are underway. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, and around nine injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge Collapse:

The bridge, which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak morning traffic hours, resulting in fatalities and injuries to three others. According to initial reports, four vehicles, including two trucks, an SUV, and a pickup van, were crossing the bridge when it suddenly crumbled.

Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking noise was heard moments before the vehicles dropped into the river. Fire brigade teams, local police, and members of the Vadodara district administration rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue operations.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and initiated a probe into the cause of the collapse. The accident has interrupted road connections between Anand and Vadodara, affecting vehicle travel along that route.

