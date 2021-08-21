GUJCET 2021 result declared at gseb.org, here’s direct link to check score

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared GUJCET 2021 result today (August 21, 2021) on its official website- gseb.org. Result of the state-level Engineering and Pharmacy entrance test, Gujarat CET, was announced at 10 am today.

According to reports, a total of 1,17,932 students had registered for the Gujarat CET exam out of which 1,13,202 appeared.

GUJCET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSHSEB- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit

The candidates need to note that the merit list for the test will be released on September 1, 2021. GUJCET is conducted for students, seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in government and private institutes of the state. The entrance examination comprises subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

As per the GUJCET result 2021 statistics published on the GSHSE official website, over 474 candidates in group A and 678 candidates from group B have scored above 99 percentile.

