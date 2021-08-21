हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat CET

GUJCET 2021 result declared at gseb.org, here’s direct link to check score

Result of the state-level Engineering and Pharmacy entrance test, Gujarat CET, was announced at 10 am today.

GUJCET 2021 result declared at gseb.org, here’s direct link to check score
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared GUJCET 2021 result today (August 21, 2021) on its official website- gseb.org. Result of the state-level Engineering and Pharmacy entrance test, Gujarat CET, was announced at 10 am today.

According to reports, a total of 1,17,932 students had registered for the Gujarat CET exam out of which 1,13,202 appeared. 

GUJCET Result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSHSEB- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit 

The candidates need to note that the merit list for the test will be released on September 1, 2021. GUJCET is conducted for students, seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in government and private institutes of the state. The entrance examination comprises subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. 

As per the GUJCET result 2021 statistics published on the GSHSE official website, over 474 candidates in group A and 678 candidates from group B have scored above 99 percentile.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gujarat CETGSHSEB resultsGSHSEBEngineering and Pharmacy entrance test
Next
Story

Bengaluru to face acute shortage of drinking water, warn experts

Must Watch

PT18M30S

Orange Alert: Heavy rain in many areas of Delhi NCR